Ciara celebrates Son Future's B-Day with a quarantine obstacle course

Ciara You sure know how to throw an amazing birthday party.

On Tuesday, the "One, Two Step,quot; singer celebrated her son Futureturns 6 with all the fanfare, transforming her and her husband Russell WilsonThe backyard of a gallery with its "quarantine obstacle course."

Offering fans a glimpse of their festivities, the mom-to-be shared several videos of the fun-filled day on her Instagram Stories, which included videos of the family's dodgeball tournament, her delicious bites, and the games they played.

When it came to entertainment, little Future, who proudly wore a birthday crown, had to battle his parents in a round of Beyblade Battle. Then, he showed off his impressive bottle flipping skills while playing Bottle Bullseye. To make your family dodgeball game more fun, Ciara, Russell, Future and Princess sienna He wore bubble suits, which the 3-year-old seems to enjoy more.

On the food side, Ciara had arranged for the birthday boy to eat classic carnival food like burgers, corndogs, and fries. For dessert, he made a DIY s'mores bar for the youngsters and an extravagant 2-tier birthday cake.