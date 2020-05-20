Ciara celebrates Son Future's B-Day with a quarantine obstacle course

Ciara You sure know how to throw an amazing birthday party.
On Tuesday, the "One, Two Step,quot; singer celebrated her son Futureturns 6 with all the fanfare, transforming her and her husband Russell WilsonThe backyard of a gallery with its "quarantine obstacle course."
Offering fans a glimpse of their festivities, the mom-to-be shared several videos of the fun-filled day on her Instagram Stories, which included videos of the family's dodgeball tournament, her delicious bites, and the games they played.
When it came to entertainment, little Future, who proudly wore a birthday crown, had to battle his parents in a round of Beyblade Battle. Then, he showed off his impressive bottle flipping skills while playing Bottle Bullseye. To make your family dodgeball game more fun, Ciara, Russell, Future and Princess sienna He wore bubble suits, which the 3-year-old seems to enjoy more.
On the food side, Ciara had arranged for the birthday boy to eat classic carnival food like burgers, corndogs, and fries. For dessert, he made a DIY s'mores bar for the youngsters and an extravagant 2-tier birthday cake.
After their day of games and treats, the family of four ended Future's birthday on a high note with an indoor camp adventure surprise decorating their living room in tents and decorating each with string lights to create an oasis mystical.
"Simple things can be the sweetest," Ciara shared along with a video of her little ones exploring the makeshift camp. "@DangeRussWilson lit at the camp gate."
Reflecting on Future's incredible birthday party, the "Level Up,quot; singer gave fans another look at her adorable son's big day with a sweet family selfie.
"Counting the blessings. Thankful for the joy," she captioned the sweet post, which also included a snapshot of the stunning birthday decor she'd installed in her backyard. "Good ol Qurantine obstacle course and birthday at the gate camp for The Birthday Boy #Grateful,quot;.
Before the celebrations, Ciara gave Future a poignant birthday greeting on Instagram: "6 kisses for the #Birthday Boy. My babies grow up, and I'm so proud and grateful! You are obsessed with meeting Jesus, Reading, learning , love and smile! I see the beautiful works of God watching you grow up! Happy birthday Sushine! Mom loves you so much! "
Russell also wished his stepson a happy birthday, writing: "You are my daily inspiration. My best friend … Full of love, joy and grace. I thank Jesus every day for what you are and for being able to guide and guide you. Your future is forever forever and I beg you to immerse yourself in every opportunity and obstacle in life with so much love and enthusiasm. Happy future of the sixth birthday! Dad loves you! "