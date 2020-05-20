Christina Milian and Karrueche Tran celebrate this milestone with photos that are too beautiful

Christina Milian has taken to social media where she shared a series of glamorous photos of her best friend, Karrueche Tran.

The new mom helped her best friend celebrate her quarantine birthday in the best way she knew how – a loving Instagram post filled with sweet words and pictures to walk down memory lane.

Christina and Karrueche appeared in a handful of photos where they went out to clubs, attended fashion shows, or just got together and always looked fabulous.

She captioned the uplifting and fun post: "She's Yin for my Yang, Ketchup for my mustard, Thelma for my Louise, Wifey, best friend," Buddy, Foodie, Fattie, and she's got a gold 🧡. I can always count on her to have a good time! I wish we could spend more time these days, but 'Hey, this will happen too!' Looking back at all our photos, it just reminds me of all the good times we've had … @karrueche, I send you a million hugs and awkward kisses on your quarantine birthday! I am proud of you and the woman you have become and can't wait to make more memories with you! Happy birthday damn it!

A fan said the following: "I was about to comment on the same thing, and it's really a beautiful thing and a blessing 💯❤️."

Another commenter stated, "You are all surely the cutest best friends I've ever seen. 😍"

This sponsor wrote: “Wow, a Libra and a Taurus! Both sister signs ruled by Venus! I love this 💕💕💕💕💕 ".

This person stated, "Their friendship is too beautiful that they seem to be even sisters. I love her so much ía I wish I could meet her personally."

Christina recently spoke to E! News and said this about having a new baby during the coronavirus pandemic: "It has been an absolute blessing. I couldn't have asked for a better time for this to happen to be honest with you. I think it would be more challenging if I went straight back to work because There would have been a feeling of guilt that would overcome me for not being able to spend that time with my baby, so this could not have happened at a better time. A week after having the baby, I received calls about auditions … and I have that busy mindset, and I don't want to exhaust myself by doing too much. "

She added: “I want to tell mothers to be strong. I know we don't have much time for ourselves, but I want to send my mother a lot of love. I think my mother's best advice was to make sure she tried to have time for you. "

The two media personalities have always been there for each other.



