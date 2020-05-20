Chrissy Teigen says she is being "blamed,quot; for Alison Roman's temporary leave in the New York Times

An honest and honest opinion of Alison Roman has apparently resulted in her being temporarily banned from her column in the New York Times. The comments he made about Chrissy Teigen and Marie Kondo went viral and now, people blame the model for the action taken.

Roman, an extremely established cook and author, said she disagrees with people like Chrissy and Marie who take advantage of her fame. After Teigen admitted that the words stung, they had a public exchange in which Alison apologized and Chrissy accepted.

However, it seems to the New York Times: the damage was already done. Although they did not directly address the drama, The Daily Beast obtained a statement saying that their column was on temporary leave.

I don't like it a bit and I'm doing what I can (outside of Twitter) to make it known. – chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 20, 2020

Many turned to social media to criticize Teigen and his popularity by causing a true chef to lose his opinion.

‘My unpopular opinion, Chrissy Teigen is overexposed and overrated. She used this for her own benefit, he could have approached her privately, but she didn't. People who express their complaints on social networks have no other purpose than to attract attention. They are ** "both,quot; ** guilty of it, "one person tweeted.

Another added: "She is a regular abuser and people cheer her on that." They want this woman to be publicly flogged for daring to criticize her. "

This person said: ‘From the Holocaust tattoo, to being famous for no apparent reason, to canceling someone because his words,quot; stung ", simply Chrissy Teigen was horrible. I hope he finds this tweet after searching for his name and just laughs at me. "

Well, I'll believe you on that, since it's easy. But I publicly forgave her and they blame me a lot for her license. And you have a lot to say about me in your timeline. Which is right. I'm really tired. – chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 20, 2020

Chrissy not only graciously accepted Roman's apology, but also made it clear that she did not want Alison to be canceled.

Now, he has turned to social media to say he is doing things behind the scenes to see if he can correct the situation.

While responding to a social media user who was talking about the NYT post, John Legend's wife replied, "Okay, I'll believe you on that as it is easy. But I publicly forgave her and I am very much blamed for her license. And you have a lot to say in your timeline about me. Which is fine. I'm really tired. & # 39;

Ad

What do you think of this situation?



Post views:

0 0