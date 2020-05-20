Chrissy Teigen reacts after Alison Roman's food column is put on hold

Chrissy Teigen have had problems with New York Times to crush Alison RomanThe food column in light of their very public dispute.
A spokesperson for the Times he said to E! News Tuesday that Roman's bi-weekly recipes were put on "temporary license,quot; for an unspecified reason, but it didn't take long for Roman fans to connect the dots between the hiatus and his recent drama with Chrissy.
The supermodel and cookbook author turned to Twitter, as usual, to voice her complaints.
"I publicly forgave Alison and that was real," she tweeted Wednesday. "When I said I don't believe in being canceled because of his honest opinion, that was very real. I don't agree with what the NYT has done, I'm not them. I did not call them, I did not write and, above all, I would like them to come back.
"I don't like it one bit and I'm doing what I can (outside of Twitter) to make it known," Chrissy said. wrote previously, adding in a separate cheep"I hope we can laugh at that one day, but I'm not happy with it. NYT leaving like that she definitely can't laugh at that yet. It just sucks in every way. "
And in response to another Twitter troll, Chrissy shot back in part, "but I publicly forgave her and they blame me so much for her license. And you have a lot to say on your schedule about me. Which is fine. I'm really tired."
Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank; Matt Baron / Shutterstock
Alison, who initially sparked a backlash online by shading the Chrissy lifestyle empires and Marie Kondo both have built, stepped back on social media after issuing a formal apology to both women.
"I used their names derogatory to try to distinguish myself, for which I have no excuse." Uncool the author shared on May 11. "It was stupid, sloppy and callous."
Their statement also included: "I need to learn and respect the difference between being unfiltered and uneducated and impertinent. The burden is not on them (or anyone else) to teach me, and I deeply regret that my learning came at the expense of Chrissy and Marie ".
Chrissy graciously accepted Alison's olive branch, tweeting, "I still think you are incredibly talented. And in an industry that doesn't really lend itself to supporting more than a handful of people at a time, I feel like all we have is the each other! And honestly, for the past few days, every time I saw an shallot I wanted to cry, but I appreciate this and I hope we can all be better and learn from the silliness we've all said and done. "
As for Roman, he has not yet evaluated his NYT and Chrissy's latest comments.