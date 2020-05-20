Chrissy Teigen criticizes her "wealthy,quot; friends for waiting for Merch to come free!

The open star was not too happy that some of her wealthy friends were trying to get free merchandise, so she decided to call them on social media! Chrissy Teigen put together a loot box as a promotion for her kitchen empire Cravings and sent it to some of her famous friends.

The box contained cookbooks, cookware, and other brand name products related to his cooking business.

However, only a few key stars received it, some of them being Ali Wong and Kourtney Kardashian.

And since it seemed to be such an exclusive merchandise package, some of her other friends started beating her up, asking her to buy one too.

Well, the model didn't appreciate that, so she rushed to close them in a post on her platform.

She did so without leaving any names, so at this time, there is no known public dispute over this.

Either way, Chrissy would have appreciated these people buying their products instead of asking them to get them for free. After all, they can afford it!

‘Don't ask me for a box. My marketing budget is not infinite, but my love for you is. Also, I see that some of you ask and you are literally rich, "he wrote.

In a series of clips he shared on IG Stories, he also explains how he began to appreciate public relations packages since he started putting his own together.

‘Before I had to make my own boxes, I received boxes all the time and just donated or gave them away. I didn't even think twice. Then I started doing my own holy crap, it was a ton of work. I put it together, it is very cured, it is a labor of love and I will never, never throw or not thank someone profusely, "he said.



