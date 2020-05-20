Chrissy Teigen asks the New York Times to retrieve Alison Roman's column

The dispute of Chrissy Teigen and Alison Roman on social networks caused a furor during the last week. In case he missed it, Roman did an interview criticizing Chrissy's approach to her culinary business, including her recent product launches, her Instagram profile, and her website.

For example, Roman said that the way she had worked to craft her culinary career was not something she "aspired,quot; to. After Chrissy found out what Alison had to say, she responded by stating that everything she heard was incredibly painful.

Later, Roman apologized in a long Instagram post in which he took 100% responsibility for what he said. Alison said it was not correct for her to use other people's careers to contrast hers.

He described his comments to Chrissy as "sloppy,quot; and "impertinent," adding that it was a shame that he chose to take down another woman in the industry rather than trying to strengthen her. At that point, however, it was too little and too late.

The New York Times reportedly dismissed Alison's column. Soon after, Page Six reported, Chrissy came out to say she did not support the removal of Roman's column in the popular newspaper. You can see one of these Chrissy posts below:

I publicly forgave Alison and that was real. When I said I don't believe in being canceled because of your honest opinion, that was very real. I do not agree with what the NYT has done, I am not them. I did not call them, I did not write and, above all, I would like them to come back. https://t.co/lKwRwNPcla – chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 20, 2020

According to Teigen, she never called them and asked that Roman's column be removed. Alison was simply voicing her opinion, and it was "very real," Chrissy said. He added that he did not approve of what the New York Times did to him and, more importantly, that he would like to see Alison back.

Teigen said in another tweet that she hoped she and Alison could laugh at it one day, and also reiterated the earlier statement, as she believes the New York Times made the wrong decision.

Chrissy also noted that she has been "blamed,quot; for Roman's temporary break. As previously reported, The Times confirmed Tuesday that Alison's column was suspended, although they never disclosed the precise reason. In fact, it may have been motivated by something completely different.



