CHP's dangerous chase ends in Burbank area following attempted theft of suspected Footbail vehicles – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML5a694b49718227c0342c4ab3df72b15317%%MINIFYHTML5a694b49718227c0342c4ab3df72b15318%

– A savage chase Tuesday night led the California Highway Patrol from the Santa Clarita area to the San Fernando Valley before ending up in the Burbank area.

The driver of a Mercedes SUV drove through Southland at speeds of over 100 miles per hour, on the highway and on surface streets.

The suspect passed red and woven lights between lanes. It all started when Los Angeles Sheriff's Deputies executed the SUV's license plate and returned stolen. The SUV was probably also stolen.

As the chase continued, the driver began to maneuver more chaotically. He even entered Highway 5 through an old ramp that is in the process of being demolished. At one point, he stopped, opened the trunk, and fired it, allowing the contents of the trunk to spill onto the road.

The chase ended in a Burbank neighborhood when the driver hit a CHP vehicle and got out of the car, trying to escape on foot. He quickly turned himself in to the police.