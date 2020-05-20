CHP North Bay Pursuit Tops 130 MPH; Driver Arrested in Richmond – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA ROSA (Up News Info SF) – A driver who fled an early morning traffic stop at Rohnert Park led California Highway Patrol officers on a high-speed search through three counties, including the race to across the San Rafael / Richmond Bridge at speeds up to 120 mph. , before being detained in Richmond.

The search took place very early Tuesday morning and began with a traffic stop along US-101 heading south near Todd Road.

Investigators said officers observed a car traveling at high speed and stopped at the Toyota Camry to go 85 mph. At first, the Toyota gave in and stopped on the right shoulder on Golf Course Drive in Rohnert Park.

When the two officers approached the Toyota to contact the driver, the vehicle quickly accelerated and fled the scene. A chase occurred along US-101 heading south when the Toyota reached speeds between 115-130 mph. The unit was timed driving 120 mph, weaving between both lanes on eastbound lanes at the San Rafael / Richmond Bridge.

The search continued in Marin County as the CHP Golden Gate Division Air Operations Officer joined in and recorded the action.

The Toyota crossed the bridge and fled to the streets of the city of Richmond.

The two male occupants of the Toyota abandoned the car and started walking down the street. The CHP helicopter team guided the Richmond police, who took the couple into custody.

Tuesday turned out to be a day for CHP officers who arrested motorists who ignored the speed limit and were traveling over 100 mph.

A motorcyclist who was fined Tuesday by a CHP officer for traveling 114 miles per hour on I-80 in Fairfield was cited by another officer a second time just seven miles later, authorities said.

The Solano County CHP office posted about the reckless driver on the office's Facebook page on Tuesday afternoon.

The first ticket was issued when the CHP officer stopped the motorcyclist for speeding after registering the cyclist traveling 114 miles per hour on I-80 westbound near the Lagoon Valley exit shortly before 12 pm

According to CHP, the same motorcyclist was summoned for the second time about 20 minutes after being stopped by a different CHP officer for traveling 86 mph on I-80 westbound near the Green Valley Road exit, just seven more miles west of the site of the first ticket.

Open roads have led some cheeky motorists to test the speed limit and eventually receive a citation. Between March 19 and April 30, CHP officers issued 2,738 speeding citations of more than 100 miles per hour, representing a 46 percent increase over last year.

"Resist the temptation to speed up," Warren Stanley, commissioner of the California Highway Patrol, warned drivers. "Drivers are easier to spot when they're on an almost empty highway."