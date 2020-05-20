Chinese hackers suspected of stealing details from 9 million easyJet customers – Latest news

Chinese hackers are suspected of accessing the email and travel details of some nine million easyJet customers, two sources familiar with the investigation into a cyberattack revealed by the British airline said.

The sources said the hacking tools and techniques used in the January attack pointed to a group of suspected Chinese hackers who have targeted several airlines in recent months.

The news of the data breach could result in a hefty fine for the budget airline, which has already been forced to land its flights due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is battling its founder and largest shareholder in a long-standing dispute about the airline. business strategy.

An easyJet spokeswoman declined to comment on who was responsible for the attack, and Reuters was unable to determine on whose behalf the hackers were working.

The Chinese embassy in London did not respond to a request for comment. Beijing has repeatedly denied conducting offensive cyber operations and says it is frequently the victim of such attacks.

Johan Lundgren, CEO of easyJet, said there was serious concern about using personal data for online scams as more people worked from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As a result, and on the recommendation of the ICO (watchdog), we are reaching out to those customers who have accessed the travel information and recommending that they be more vigilant, especially if they receive unsolicited communications," he said.

OBJECTIVE TRAVEL RECORDS

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, said the same group of hackers had previously targeted travel records and other data to track the movement of specific individuals, rather than stealing details from business cards. credit for financial gain.

"Interest in who travels on which routes may be valuable to counterintelligence or other tracking of people of concern," said Saher Naumaan, a threat intelligence analyst at BAE Systems, who has investigated similar attacks.

EasyJet said the credit card details of more than 2,000 customers had also been compromised, but no personal information appeared to have been misused.

The company said it had hired forensic experts to investigate the problem and also notified Britain's National Center for Cyber ​​Security (NCSC).

An NCSC spokesperson said: "We are aware of this incident and have been working with easyJet from the start to understand how it has affected people in the UK."

Britain's Office of the Information Commissioner (ICO) said it was also investigating the attack and urged anyone affected by data breaches to be particularly vigilant of phishing attacks and scam messages.

%MINIFYHTML5e30010bb1b077d7fa0e2a571f69d2ff15%%MINIFYHTML5e30010bb1b077d7fa0e2a571f69d2ff16%

"People have a right to expect organizations to handle their personal information safely and responsibly. When that does not happen, we will investigate and take firm action when necessary," he said.

The ICO protects information rights and has the power to impose fines.

British Airways, owned by airline group AIG, is still appealing against a £ 183.4 million ($ 225 million) fine it received from the ICO after hackers stole credit card details from hundreds of thousands. of its clients in 2018.

EasyJet shares, which have lost 64% of their value in three months, fell almost 1% at 1640 GMT.

