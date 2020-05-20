The coronavirus is not declining, and unfortunately, China's Jilin Province is the first to see such effects. According to FOX LA, 100 million people face a closure again, due to new cases that have been detected since the country's reopening.

Because of this, public transportation has ended, schools are closed again, and there is another round of quarantine, according to Fox LA.

This new group of cases has definitely been the worst nightmare of all.

People are also said to start feeling "more cautious,quot; again. "The children who play outside wear masks again," he said. "It is frustrating because you don't know when it will end," Fan Pai told Bloomberg News.

Over the weekend, Jilin has seen 120 new cases. Authorities initially declared the virus re-entered Russia. But then they admitted that the local broadcast was also to blame.

In the United States alone, there have been more than a million people infected with this virus, according to worldometers.com. There have also been 300,000 people recovered and more than 90,000 people have passed.

This pandemic has changed the way we live our daily lives. From mandatory masks to school closings, nothing is the same. Several states have reopened slowly but mainly with restrictions.

As of now, more than 30 million people have applied for unemployment. Many corporations, Google, Twitter and Facebook, are allowing their employees to work from home indefinitely, or until their employees feel comfortable enough to return to the office.

The coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan, China in December 2019.

Many celebrities have also donated to the COVID-19 relief fund and / or provided masks. Rihanna, Beyonce ’, Jay Z, DJ Khaled, 2 Chainz, Meek Mill are just a few who have blessed the community with resources.

