Cheerleader Bit By Copperhead Snake while practicing backyard routines – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A venomous Copperhead snake bit a Texas high school cheerleader who was using her time outside of school during the coronavirus pandemic to brush up on her skills and was rushed to the hospital.

Huffman's Paris Montgomery said she was in her backyard filming a video of herself showing some movement last week when she thought she stepped on a stick. To his surprise, a snake bit his right foot.

"Something started hurting," he told KTRK. "I didn't know it was a snake."

"I didn't have a snake on my mind, so I was thinking, 'Maybe a bee got stung by it,' said Paris's mother, Tracy." So, I put some baking soda on it. Well, then, it started to swell and turn purple and we rushed her to the hospital. "

This high school cheerleader is raising Copperhead # snakes ! She accidentally stepped on one and was hospitalized after he bit her. He was filming a video of his fall and surprisingly caught the snake bite on video! 😳 pic.twitter.com/bxmq6YrjU9 – Melissa Wilson (@ MelissaFox26) May 19, 2020

Doctors at Texas Children & # 39; s Hospital in The Woodlands prescribed four intravenous doses of antivenom.

Montgomery had no idea what happened until he got to the hospital and took time to watch the video.

"When we were trying to tell the doctor what happened, she said, 'I've got it on video,' and that's when we magnified it and saw that it was a snake bite. Even when she saw it, she said," There's no way a snake she bites me and she didn't know it, "and I think it's on video," Tracy told KRIV.

The high school student says she will now make sure to check the ground before practicing her joy routines.