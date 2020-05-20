Cestas actor Hagen Mills dies by suicide after shooting his girlfriend – Up News Info

Hagen Mills, an actor who appeared in episodes of Baskets and Swedish cocksHe died by suicide at his Mayfield, Kentucky home after shooting and injuring his daughter's mother.

According to the Mayfield Police Department, officers who answered a call Tuesday night were greeted outside a residence by Erica Price, 34, who had gunshot wounds to the arm and chest. Price told officers that Mills, 29, had shot her and then himself and that he was inside the house. The actor was pronounced dead at the scene.

Price was transported to a hospital, where she was later stable.

Mayfield police said Price's mother and her young daughter with Mills had been held inside the home by Mills until Price returned. "When Price entered the residence, Mills shot him, before he shot himself," police said. "Price's mother and daughter were not physically injured during the incident."

Mills played the character "Lucky" in a 2016 FX episode Baskets and "Young" in a 2016 Pop episode Swedish cocks. He has a role in the upcoming independent horror film Star Light, and plays Buck Barrow in the 2013 film. Bonnie and Clyde: justified.