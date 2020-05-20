Catholic, Lutheran leaders say they will challenge Governor Tim Walz's order, reopens May 26 – Up News Info

– Heads of Minnesota's Catholic and Lutheran churches say they will defy Governor Tim Walz's executive order and reopen May 26, without meeting the requirement of no more than 10 worshipers in a given service.

The Becket Law Firm released a statement Wednesday night on behalf of the Minnesota Catholic Conference and the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod in Minnesota, citing the perceived hypocrisy of allowing retail stores, casinos, bars and restaurants to have a 50% capacity as a further reason for not following the governor's order.

"Governor Walz's latest reopening order allows the Mall of America to open its doors to those seeking shopping therapy, but does not allow churches to provide spiritual healing to their congregations," the statement read.

READ MORE: Many restaurants surprised by Governor Walz's reopening of outdoor seating

Minnesota House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt also expressed doubts regarding the order when it comes to churches.

"Why are churches limited to 10 people outdoors, while hundreds of people can gather in the aisles of department stores?" Daudt said.

In a joint letter sent by the seven Minnesota Catholic bishops to parishioners on Wednesday, they underscored the need for the faith community to come together during the pandemic.

“As Pope Francis has said, the church must be a field hospital, serving everyone, but especially the poor and vulnerable. He warned that overly drastic measures limiting the life of the church will have a disproportionate impact on "the little ones,quot; and on those who have no one to trust, "the bishops said." An order that is so broadly encompassing that it prohibits for example, a gathering of 11 people in a cathedral with a seating capacity of several thousand challenges to reason. "

Both denominations say they plan to reopen with only a third of their congregation inside during services, and will follow the guidelines for social distancing.

Up News Info contacted the governor's office and is awaiting their response.

CONTACT US: Do you have a story about the COVID-19 pandemic to share with us? Please contact us here.