Casey Wasserman in talks to acquire Paradigm's music assets – Up News Info

The future of the Paradigm Talent Agency could be in the hands of Casey Wasserman.

While we hear that conversations for the LA28 Olympics president to take over the once-lucrative musical assets of the company led by Sam Gores are still fairly fluid, there is no doubt that conversations are ongoing. They would be a great move for Hollywood's grandson. the time king Lew Wasserman.

The representatives of the head of the sports and entertainment agency Wasserman did not comment on any possible agreement for Paradigm. Representatives of the struggling agency did not respond to a request for comment on the matter.

However, it appears that this possible division of Paradigm was started by Platinum Equity founder Tom Gores, the brother of Sam Gores. The Detroit Pistons owner approached the CEO of Wasserman Media Group a few weeks ago to assess his interest in acquiring the agency's music assists. Now that coronavirus has hosted the live events and DOA business tour, there seems to be no rush for Wasserman to put the pen on paper just yet, but if this happens it will happen in the next 30 days, as I understand it.

Of course, it's worth noting that before Paradigm was devastated by the economic fallout of COVID-19 and hit with a salacious lawsuit in April of former mega agent Debbee Klein, the music assets and deep relationships that company agents they had with the industry touring business was the crown jewel for Gores. In the past, both UTA and CAA have attempted to reach an agreement with the president of Paradigm with figures of more than $ 200 million.

While none of those deals came to fruition, Casey Wasserman may be the one to do it sooner rather than later. I mean, your agency represents American football superstars Megan Rapinoe and Abby Wambach and they know how to close the deal. What would remain of Paradigm, in any case, is another matter.