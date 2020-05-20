Cares Act Launches Fourth Round of Funding – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – Michigan will receive $ 1.5 million in housing funds from The Cares Act.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development will provide housing vouchers for people with disabilities who are not elderly.

This is the fourth round of funds released from the program to help those most exposed to the coronavirus.

Including the homeless, those with low immune systems and those living in public housing.

