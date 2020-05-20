Captain William Reed completes 5,000 flight hours in an E-2D Advanced Hawkeye – Defense blog

On May 19, Capt.William Reed, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 Commander completed his 5,000 hour flight in an E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, according to a recent press release from the US Navy. USA

Captain William Reed is the only Hawkeye pilot currently on active duty to fly 5,000 flight hours, an exceptionally rare achievement for military aviators. He is also qualified to pilot the F / A-18 E / F Super Hornet and E / A-18G Growler and has recorded 720 landings arrested by carriers.

"The fun of flying never goes away," said Reed. "The recognition for this achievement is shared with all the great Americans I have served with, who put the energy and effort into providing an aircraft for the mission."

Reed has accumulated 1,100 hours of combat flight over more than 300 missions in support of Operations Allied Force, Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom and Inherent Resolution. With the Enterprise Carrier Strike Group, it was one of the first US forces to respond immediately after September 11, flying combat missions in Afghanistan in October 2001.

"No matter how much experience you have, you're always training," said Reed. "It is an exciting job, flying around the aircraft carrier in a large aircraft like the E-2. But the best part is seeing the team achieve excellence day after day."

Cmdr. Neil Fletcher, executive officer of the Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 121 who previously served with Reed during his junior officer tour emphasized the achievement of reaching the pinnacle of flight hours in E-2C / D.

Achieving 5,000 flight hours on the E-2C / D Hawkeye is an incredible milestone, and while unprecedented, it is an extremely rare achievement in this community, which speaks to Captain William Reed's long and distinguished career in Naval Aviation "Fletcher said.

Reed was appointed a Naval Airman in 1996 and has been deployed seven times, most recently returning in January 2020 from the record 10-month deployment aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72).

Earlier this month, Rear Admiral John Meier, Commander, Atlantic Naval Air Force emphasized the important milestones accomplished by Naval Aviation in the past 109 years. Meier also emphasized the importance of people, as leaders like Reed, who pave the way for the next generation of naval aviators.

“For the people who have paved the way for Naval Aviation for the last 109 years, for those who watch over us today, our people are, in fact, our greatest resource. Our actions and collective actions should reinforce that feeling every day. "