Canadian Music Supervisor for Film, TV and Commercials, Guild Vice President – Up News Info

David Hayman, a Canadian music supervisor with extensive film and television credits, died. His death was confirmed by his company, but there was no immediate cause of death or age available.

Hayman was chief music supervisor and creative director for Toronto's Supergroup Sonic Branding Co.

"Yesterday we said goodbye to our brave leader Doc David Hayman," said a company statement. “When he created the Supergroup, he created a family based on passion, curiosity, authenticity and a bit of madness. An incredible talent with an even bigger heart David leaves not only an impressive legacy of work but also leaves his mark on people in the film and music industry. Thank you all for your continued support. Follow your passions, keep it authentic and be kind to each other. "

Hayman's resume includes television shows. Schitt Creek and Kim's convenience, and the movies Born to be blue and Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the band.

He also worked on commercials for Telus, the Pan American Games, and the Canadian Soccer League, among other projects.

He was vice president of the Guild of Music Supervisors of Canada and worked as a part-time faculty member at Humber College in Toronto.

No details were available about the survivors or a memorial service. .