Calvin Harris reveals his heart stopped in 2014 and almost died – fans are shocked!

2014 was a very hectic year for Calvin Harris and now, he recalled what happened to him at the time in a new post. Fans know the DJ had some troubling heart problems, but it wasn't until now, years later, that he tweeted that it was more serious than anyone could have imagined.

Apparently, it was a life-threatening situation as he almost died!

In late 2014, the famous producer and DJ took a break from the limelight due to his health issues, and although fans were informed that he was struggling with some heart problems, no one knew how serious it really was.

It all started with a Twitter user sharing a video from his Summer 2014 Electric Daisy Carnival set.

The DJ stumbled upon him and felt compelled to respond, revealing that just a few months later, his heart stopped and the doctors barely resuscitated him.

"An interesting year for me. I started by knocking myself out at number 1 in the UK and then ended up with my heart reset in the emergency room … this happened in between," Calvin wrote.

Six years ago, he told fans about his heart problems, posting in November 2014 that ‘There is no EMA for me this weekend. I have a heart problem. Head home to see if x "can be fixed and then delete the tweet.

He was expected to perform at the MTV Europe Music Awards and skipping it was a last-minute deal that suggested it was definitely a serious health issue that led him to withdraw from the event.

But that was all he said and he never commented on what happened again, that is, until now.

DJ fans had no idea what happened all these years. After his shocking tweet now, everyone was quite shocked and concerned and couldn't believe he had never opened up about it.



