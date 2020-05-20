Calvin Harris reveals he had to restart his heart in 2014

Calvin Harris is opening up about his fear of health in 2014.

On Tuesday, the famous DJ revealed that he had to "reset,quot; his heart, and told fans that the crucial year brought several ups and downs.

"An interesting year for me 2014, it started with me and I took off number 1 in the UK and ended up with my heart reset in the emergency room … this kind of thing happened in between," he said. said in response to fellow DJ Dancing AstronautThe tweet, which featured a video from Harris' set of the Electric Daisy Festival in 2014.

At the time, the "Summer,quot; singer evaded that he was suffering from health problems after canceling several concerts and appearances. Among them were the MTV European Music Awards, which announced that it would not be attending just 24 hours before the event. "There is no EMA for me this weekend," he tweeted before the awards show. "I have some heart problems. Going home to see if x can be fixed."