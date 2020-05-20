Calvin Harris reveals he had to restart his heart in 2014

Calvin Harris is opening up about his fear of health in 2014.
On Tuesday, the famous DJ revealed that he had to "reset,quot; his heart, and told fans that the crucial year brought several ups and downs.
"An interesting year for me 2014, it started with me and I took off number 1 in the UK and ended up with my heart reset in the emergency room … this kind of thing happened in between," he said. said in response to fellow DJ Dancing AstronautThe tweet, which featured a video from Harris' set of the Electric Daisy Festival in 2014.
At the time, the "Summer,quot; singer evaded that he was suffering from health problems after canceling several concerts and appearances. Among them were the MTV European Music Awards, which announced that it would not be attending just 24 hours before the event. "There is no EMA for me this weekend," he tweeted before the awards show. "I have some heart problems. Going home to see if x can be fixed."
Later that year, he revealed that he had been diagnosed with an arrhythmia, characterized by an irregular or abnormal heartbeat. After the diagnosis, Harris quit alcohol to prevent symptoms.
In 2018 Harris spoke about his sobriety during a candid question-and-answer session on Twitter and shared that he would drink two bottles of whiskey before taking the stage.
"The last thing I want to do is go down 2 bottles of jack daniels a night, live on greg patties, and sleep on an absolutely stinky bus all year round, yell a microphone for 55 minutes and pretend to play a keyboard 5 times a week those days. behind me son, "he said, according to Sun. In another tweet, Harris said: "I haven't had a drink in 4 years, great man, adding:" Yes, things are a little less fun, but they haven't had arrhythmia since 2014. "
Speaking to BBC news, hitmaker "This is what you came for,quot; detailed the challenges of staying sober during the tour, saying, "I stopped drinking because I was really getting sick. It was affecting my brain in the worst way. It's hard to do what I do. I do it because you are surrounded by JD. Everywhere you go there is a bottle of Jack Daniels. If you appear for a DJ set there are two, you appear for a band concert and there are six. Where does everything go? Someone has to drink it " .
