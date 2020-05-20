CAA Launches "Star Projection Room" Series for Charities COVID-19 – Up News Info

CAA is launching "Screening Room With The Stars," a weekly series that will feature a live stream of a Hollywood movie presented by movie talents exclusively on Facebook. The initiative, to benefit organizations helping communities affected by the coronavirus crisis, begins Thursday with Rocky and will be hosted by Sylvester Stallone on the MGM Studios Facebook page.

Each movie will premiere on their official Facebook page every Thursday at 4 PM PT. The next film in the lineup is My Big Fat Greek Wedding, presented by screenwriter and star Nia Vardalos on May 28.

Fans will be able to interact live with the hosts during screenings and can donate to charities directly during the live broadcast. The funds will support the World Health Organization, #FirstRespondersFirst, DonorsChoose and America & # 39; s Food Fund, among others.

"We are grateful to the customers and big-hearted studies that have made these special experiences happen on Facebook," said CAA President Richard Lovett. "We hope the public has a great time revisiting these classic movies in the company of the stars."