Buchwald reinforces the literary division with Angela Nikas Hire – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: As part of the continued expansion of her literary department, Buchwald has added former Entertainment One executive Angela Nikas to her list of television literary agents.

Nikas, who started her career at Playtone Productions working for Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman, has spent the past four years as Director of Development at eOne. He was responsible for the development and production of multiple projects, including The millennial mafia, that it was sold directly to series on Amazon; as well as the adaptation of Suicide club, which is currently configured on Hulu; and various shows for Quibi, including Jon Favreau's Micro Mayhem. In addition to developing and producing studio content, he is credited with the passionate search for a new generation of storytellers who would elevate the landscape of television in the digital age.

"I am delighted to be joining Buchwald," Nikas said of the move. "… (I am) excited to lend my development experience to the talented team and help expand and create opportunities for our clients."

This marks Buchwald's third notable hiring in recent months in his rapidly growing literary division.

"Angela brings a lot to who we are and what we value as a company," added Buchwald's new literary director, Rob Kim. “Not only does he have incredible relationships, knowledge and experience, but he has a deep understanding of what it means to work with individual artists. She has helped many to bring their ideas to fruition, and as agents that is the essence of what we do. We are very excited to welcome Angela to Buchwald. ”