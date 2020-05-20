Broadway actor Nick Cordero has "Bad Morning," says wife Amanda Kloots – Up News Info

Nick Cordero, the Broadway actor whose long battle with COVID-19 has been described on Instagram, "had a bad day," and his wife Amanda Kloots noted in an Instagram Story video that "things are going a little bit downhill in this moment".

Kloots, a fitness trainer, did not offer additional details.

"I'm asking for all the prayers again, mega prayers right now," he said in the Story video. "I know this virus will not bring you down. This is not how your story ends, so just keep us in your thoughts and prayers today. Thank you."

In a separate Instagram post posted Wednesday afternoon, Kloots wrote: “Mega prayers for this special man right now. God continue to grant miracles. "

Cordero, 41, who appeared on Broadway in Waitress and Bullets on Broadway, he was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles in March with a respiratory illness later diagnosed as COVID-19. After being put into a medically induced coma, Cordero underwent a leg amputation operation and experienced lung damage before waking up from the coma on May 12.

Kloots' Instagram updates on her husband's condition have attracted national attention, with many of her more than 200,000 followers taking part in daily dances to show their support.