Britney Spears talked about feeling like an "ugly duckling,quot; as a child

Britney Spears is an absolute legend.
In addition to blessing us with so many iconic hits, she is AWESOME.
But Britney has not always felt so safe.
On Tuesday, Britney was very candid about her insecurities growing up in an Instagram post.
"I stopped having bangs in 3rd grade and I remember it was yesterday … it was a big problem exposing my forehead," he wrote. "Only pretty people in the South could do that and I never felt pretty enough to do it. All the girls in the beauty pageant did it, but I never felt that the beauty pageants were my thing."
"My teeth were hurting and I felt like an ugly duckling. I met with a modeling agency but it wasn't pretty enough, so I went home and said, 'Maybe I can be like the older girls and show my forehead. "
"I did it and it looked sooo bad but I thought it was beautiful 🤣 !!!! I think I knew it didn't look good, but I did it because I thought it made me great … and I have had it quite a bit since then !! !! "
"People choose different ways to protect themselves … when I pull my bangs in front of my head, I feel like I'm protected … almost like I'm in 3rd grade again."
Britney's forehead is absolutely perfect, but seeing herself as an "ugly duck,quot; growing up shows that even the world's greatest pop star may still have insecurities.
