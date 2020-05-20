Brie and Nikki Bella reveal who is having the most sex during pregnancy

You can always count on the Bella twins for their sincerity!
In the last episode of his podcast, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella He offered listeners updates on their respective pregnancies, and with that came an unfiltered conversation about their sex lives.
"I was lucky to have sex during pregnancy," Brie told her and Nikki. The Fine podcast guests, LadyGang members Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin and Jac Vanek.
Nikki confessed that Brie "understands it much more,quot; than she does; mainly due to Artem ChigvintsevThe doubt of having sex with his 29-week pregnant fiancée.
"…but Bryan (Danielson) It was like that the first time. Guys the first time, when the bump starts to get bigger, they get weird, "Nikki replied, explaining that Artem,quot; will start to get into it, "but once he feels his baby's bump," it's like: bone crusher. "
As a result, Nikki said that she took things into her own hands, literally.
"Like, I'm so horny. I literally had to tell him today … & # 39; When I wake up at 3 a.m. and you're fast asleep, I literally masturbate next to you & # 39;" Nikki told the group.
"For real?" Brie replied.
Yes really!
"I make sure he likes to breathe very hard so he doesn't wake up because I'm too lazy to get out of bed," said Nikki. "But I think that's the only way I get something."
However, if the twins needed a reminder of how close they were to their due dates, they received one on their recent visit to OBGYN.
"So I saw the ultrasound and there was definitely a certain gender that popped into my head," explained Brie, 30 weeks pregnant. "I'm not telling any of you because it's a surprise to me … but definitely when I saw the ultrasound, I thought, 'Woah'."
Nikki surprisingly had the same feeling when getting her last ultrasound, and soon after the twins' appointments, they realized how alike their babies are!
"The only thing I thought was 'Woah, my baby is a lot like Nicole's baby,'" Brie said. "At first, I thought about Birdie, and then I went home and compared my ultrasound photos to Birdie's, they are not alike at all. Then when I looked at Nicole's ultrasound photos, I said 'Oh, God of mine. "
The rapidly approaching due dates are not only bringing speculation about the babies' sex, but are also putting pressure on Nikki and Artem, who have yet to decide whether to give birth in Los Angeles or Phoenix.
"So, Brie and I have been debating because, as everyone knows, Artem lives in Los Angeles and I live in Phoenix. Well, we have our own houses there and we go half and a half, but Artem and I have been really devastated … "Nikki explained. "From now on, we are all prepared to have our baby in Los Angeles. This is how we have done things and I thought it was the best because I don't know what Artem, you know, he will be doing for work and he wanted to be with dad ".
However, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Artem and Nikki have been quarantined with Brie, Bryan and Birdie. Spending time with them, in addition to the fact that she has another family nearby, made her realize, "Shoot, Phoenix actually would have been really amazing to have the baby."
This is especially the case since Nikki said she wants Brie in the room with her!
"I am in favor of you having him here because if you have the baby here, I mean that not only am I next to you, but we could go into labor the same day," Brie told her sister.
But if she happens to not be in labor at the same time as Nikki, Brie assured her that she would not only be in the room with her, but would prevent Artem from seeing her vagina!
For even more unfiltered comments on the Bella cufflinks, scroll down through the gallery below!
Catch a new episode of Total fine Thursday at 9 p.m., only on E!
When the mood strikes …
There is no such thing as TMI for The Bella Twins.
Case in point: In March 2020, Nikki said The Fine podcast invited Vanessa Lachey all about how her sex life had changed since she got pregnant. Due to the change in hormones and construction, the co-founder of Belle Radici stated that her sexy time with Artem was "on and off,quot;.
"Our sex life goes on and on. And I don't know if it's me," said Nikki. "I have to admit that last night was the first time I said to her, 'Hey, can you massage my breasts?'" She detailed. "And then I pushed my hand down and thought, 'Can you massage there too? Thank you.'"
A different kind of happy hour
Although Brie and Bryan are parents, that doesn't stop them from enjoying time alone.
"Bryan comes home on Wednesday and we have sex around 8pm, so on Wednesdays at 8pm, if you're having a cocktail, think, 'Wow, Brie and Bryan are fraying now!' # 39; "Brie joked during an October 2019 episode of The Fine podcast.
Scheduled sex is still sex! Enjoy your time alone, you two.
Once you go dancer, you never come back
During an October 2019 episode of The Fine podcastNikki bragged about her "amazing sex life,quot; with love Artem.
"When they say the dancers are the best, let me tell you: once you have a dancer, you don't come back. That's all," he said enthusiastically about the first one. Dancing with the stars Pro. "If he leaves me, I'll go to the ballet every night because that's all!"
He even revealed that the professional dancer "moves those hips,quot; while naked.
Sex in the public toilet
They did what, where?
In 2019 Brie and Nikki teamed up Access Hollywood& # 39; s Sibley Scoles for a round of "Roller Coaster Confessions,quot;. While riding Jurassic World: The Ride at Universal Studios Hollywood, the famous twins revealed the wildest place they have ever had sex.
And, surprisingly, they had similar responses.
"I would say there is a public toilet in the sink," said Nikki.
"Oh my gosh, I also did a public restroom once," added Brie.
The more you know!
Before they were official
Before defining their relationship, Nikki and Artem were enjoying each other's company in and out of the room. In fact, for an episode of his podcast in April 2019, Nikki shared that Artem was an "incredible lover,quot; with "graceful legs."
Unfortunately, Artem's body shape made Nikki feel a little self-conscious, especially for her thighs.
"And you imagine when I'm upstairs? That I'm going to save for another episode. Thighs galore, girl," she added.
The extraction method
During a 2015 episode of Total divasBrie surprised Nikki with the news that she and her husband Bryan only use the "extraction method,quot; during sex.
"When you're married, you don't use condoms, come on," Brie said during a trip to a grocery store. "Birth control is putting chemicals in your body, condoms, we're married, so Bryan and I do it the old-fashioned way … the extraction method."
"You're kidding me, right?" Nikki replied.
At the time, Nikki was simply worried about what an unplanned baby would do to their careers.
Talk about a Derailed train
It's no secret that Nikki Bella wasn't the biggest fan of ex John Cenauncomfortable bedroom scene in Amy Schumerthe hit comedy, Derailed train. However, in one episode of Total fine, the retired WWE superstar revealed that the sex scene had an effect on his libido.
"Imagine seeing your man do a sex scene and make everyone see his big butt," she said at the time. "You know you have pictures. I swear I couldn't masturbate forever because I only think about the sex scene."
Brie's "sexual process,quot;
During a 2016 episode of Total fineBrie revealed how she arranges her room so that she and Bryan are in a good mood. For him Total fine star, it's all about the candles!
"So … because … when … Bryan and I like to light candles," Brie teased Nikki.
"Oh wait, are you going through your sexual process with me now?" Nikki asked. "That's not why I came here by the way."
"I know but I'm showing you," replied Brie.
At another point in the episode, Bryan made it clear that he likes "candles,quot; and "music,quot; as it helps him relax.
