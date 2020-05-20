Brie and Nikki Bella reveal who is having the most sex during pregnancy

You can always count on the Bella twins for their sincerity!

In the last episode of his podcast, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella He offered listeners updates on their respective pregnancies, and with that came an unfiltered conversation about their sex lives.

"I was lucky to have sex during pregnancy," Brie told her and Nikki. The Fine podcast guests, LadyGang members Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin and Jac Vanek.

Nikki confessed that Brie "understands it much more,quot; than she does; mainly due to Artem ChigvintsevThe doubt of having sex with his 29-week pregnant fiancée.

"…but Bryan (Danielson) It was like that the first time. Guys the first time, when the bump starts to get bigger, they get weird, "Nikki replied, explaining that Artem,quot; will start to get into it, "but once he feels his baby's bump," it's like: bone crusher. "

As a result, Nikki said that she took things into her own hands, literally.