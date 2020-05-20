Bow Wow considers retiring after next album

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Bow Wow has said that he is planning to retire after releasing his next album.

After a fan asked him if he was drifting away from music after his next project, he tweeted:

"F * ck yes! I have to prepare Shai, she wants to follow in my footsteps, so I have to change my hustle. She is next! We are going to have the television and the cinema. The duo of dad and daughter like no other!"

