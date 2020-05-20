Bow Wow considers retiring after next album

Bow Wow has said that he is planning to retire after releasing his next album.

After a fan asked him if he was drifting away from music after his next project, he tweeted:

"F * ck yes! I have to prepare Shai, she wants to follow in my footsteps, so I have to change my hustle. She is next! We are going to have the television and the cinema. The duo of dad and daughter like no other!"

Shai is the daughter of Growing Up Hip Hop: The Atlanta star shares with Joie Chavez, who also has a son with rapper Future.

Bow has had a long career, dabbling in the industry when he was a preteen. Over the years, he has amassed 21 singles on the Billboard charts, including three of the top ten hits.

In 2018, he visited The Breakfast Club, where he gave the radio show his "final radio interview."

Will they miss Bow's music?