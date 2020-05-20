Boosie Badazz Declares Love For Eva As She Lists Top 5 Most Popular Rappers

Instagram

During a new interview, the rapper is asked to name his five most popular women in the rap industry, though at first he mistakenly lists them based on talents.

Lil boosie aka Boosie Badazz shared the 5 most popular women in his standard during a new interview. The Baton Rouge rapper recently stopped by VladTV, where he was asked to name his 5 most popular women in the rap industry. However, he wrongly listed them based on talents at first.

"Lil & # 39; Kim, Creator Number one until the nineties, "started." It's Lil & # 39; Kim, Trina, Cardi B, [Nicki Minaj] That's four. Lil Kim, Trina, Cardi B, Nicki what I've seen. What other rapper?

Vlad then made sure Boosie listed them based on their looks, not their lyrical abilities, and that's when things changed. "Eve! Eve. I've been in love with Eve forever, "he admitted.

Boosie then shared why he put Nicki and Cardi on the list and what sets them apart, according to him. He hinted that Nicki deserved the place because so many other women wanted to be her, while hit creator "Bodak Yellow" was also added due to his bully side.

"It is a difference between bad bitches in Cardi and bad bitches in Nicki," she explained. "Trina, you have to go with the baddest bitches."

As for his last option, Boosie named Mulatto. "I'm going with Mulatto … You have to go with that yellow … Yes. Go with the fresco," he said.

This is not the first time that Boosie has publicly shown admiration for female celebrities. Before this, he fired his shots at Rihanna since he admitted slipping into Rih's DM, in addition to publicly declaring his crush on her. He imagined her being the stepmother of his children. "Rihanna calls the phone," she said in an interview with The Bumbu Room before doing her best to imitate Rih's voice, "Congratulations on your victory. Good job, Boo." I hit Bae. "Man, let me get you out, man. Really, man. I'm screwed without you RiRi." "