Body found at Venice Beach believed to be WWE wrestler Shad Gaspard – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The body of a man found near a lifeguard tower on Venice Beach coincides with former professional wrestler Shad Gaspard, who went missing while swimming in the ocean with his son over the weekend, authorities said.

Police officers were called to Lifeguard Tower 26 in Venice Beach at approximately 1:45 a.m. after a man was found dead, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department. The body had been reported to authorities by two people walking on the beach at low tide, around 1:30 a.m.

Los Angeles County first responders later confirmed that the body matches Gaspard's description. There were no signs of foul play.

The area where the body was found is approximately half a mile north of where former WWE star Shad Gaspard was last seen. Gaspard has been missing since Sunday, when he and his 10-year-old son were caught in a rip current while swimming. The boy was saved, but rescuers were unable to find Gaspard.

The teams searched for Gaspard from Sunday, but the search was suspended on Tuesday.

