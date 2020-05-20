Blaine's USA Cup international youth soccer tournament canceled due to pandemic – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The organizers of the US Cup. The USA, a major international youth soccer tournament held annually in Minnesota, says the games can't go on.

Every July, 1,200 soccer teams from around the world compete in the tournament at the National Sports Center in Blaine.

This year, organizers say there is no way to keep players, staff and spectators safe.

The city estimates that the tournament generates more than $ 36 million for the area.

