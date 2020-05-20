Home Local News Blaine's USA Cup international youth soccer tournament canceled due to pandemic –...

Blaine's USA Cup international youth soccer tournament canceled due to pandemic – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Blaine's USA Cup international youth soccer tournament canceled due to pandemic - WCCO
Coronavirus: latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The organizers of the US Cup. The USA, a major international youth soccer tournament held annually in Minnesota, says the games can't go on.

Every July, 1,200 soccer teams from around the world compete in the tournament at the National Sports Center in Blaine.

This year, organizers say there is no way to keep players, staff and spectators safe.

The city estimates that the tournament generates more than $ 36 million for the area.

CONTACT US: Do you have a story about the COVID-19 pandemic to share with us? Please contact us here.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©