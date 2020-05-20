Birthday galore: Jr NTR turns 37 and netizens can't stay calm.

While Bollywood has the Khans, the Kapoors, the Kumars, the Southern industry also has many megastars that people are gaga about and almost adore. One of those superstars is celebrating her birthday today and netizens have gone crazy.

Jr NTR turns 37 today and fans have flooded social media with birthday wishes. Hashtag: #HappyBirthdayNTR has been trending since morning and fans can no longer stay calm. Various tweets and wishes are full of praise, calling him the jewel of Indian cinema, an actor who can do anything and any role, and a man to make cinema a special place. Check out some tweets and wishes here and check out the mega-fandom that Jr NTR has on social media.

Jr NTR is known for his blockbuster performances on Temper, Jai Lava Kusa, and many more, but his next film is one that will drive fans crazy. Jr NTR stars in the upcoming SS Rajamouli RRR, where he will be seen collaborating for the first time with Ram Charan. While Ram Charan's first look is already out, the Jr NTR fan awaits his first look. Both stars have worked hard on their bodies for this saga and it is easily one of the most anticipated movies in Indian cinema.

