Billboard Responds To Tekashi 6ix9ine Claims That Fooled Him

Tekashi 6ix9ine boldly claimed he had been robbed of the number one spot, and now Billboard has released an official statement explaining why his single did not reach number one.

"The referenced chart forecast was not created or provided by Billboard to the industry. Those with access to sales, broadcast and radio data from various sources often create their own chart models and update them at their own frequency. Billboard does not distribute no Hot 100 rating forecast for labels, managers or artists, "the statement read.

The statement continued: "" Stuck with U "was available for purchase during the week as a digital download, as well as in various physical format / digital download combinations through the Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber web stores. The increase in Sales likely refers to sales on Thursday, May 14, the last day of the follow-up week, when the signed singles "Stuck with U,quot; went on sale at the Grande and Bieber web stores.

"A signed single or album is an accepted form of sale available to any artist and has been repeatedly observed in Billboard chart stories when such items have impacted the Hot 100. 6ix9ine, meanwhile, released an unsigned CD / digital signature on the last day of the week of monitoring through your web store.

"As noted in this week's story announcing the latest Hot 100 results," Stuck with U "sold 108,000 in the follow-up week ending May 14 and,quot; GOOBA "sold 24,000, according to Nielsen Music / MRC Data. "

You can read the long full statement below.