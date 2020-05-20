Home Entertainment Billboard Responds To Tekashi 6ix9ine Claims That Fooled Him

Billboard Responds To Tekashi 6ix9ine Claims That Fooled Him

Tekashi 6ix9ine boldly claimed he had been robbed of the number one spot, and now Billboard has released an official statement explaining why his single did not reach number one.

"The referenced chart forecast was not created or provided by Billboard to the industry. Those with access to sales, broadcast and radio data from various sources often create their own chart models and update them at their own frequency. Billboard does not distribute no Hot 100 rating forecast for labels, managers or artists, "the statement read.

