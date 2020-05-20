Ben Stiller to hold public memorial for late father after coronavirus pandemic ends

WENN

The actor of & # 39; Night at the museum & # 39; He plans a public memorial service to remember the late Jerry Stiller with family and friends once the Covid-19 crisis comes to an end.

Up News Info –

Ben stiller He hopes to organize a memorial service for his late father Jerry once the coronavirus pandemic comes to an end.

The actor joined Jimmy Fallon in "The Tonight Show: Home Edition"On Tuesday night, May 19, 2020, where he spoke about his father's death earlier this month. Admitting that he wanted to use the interview to share some fond memories of Jerry, Ben explained that the Covid-19 crisis it meant that the family couldn't celebrate the life of the late screen star the way they wanted.

"I thought it would be nice to do it, because it would be an opportunity to talk a little bit about my dad," he said. "It's a weird time now, you know, and people can't really get together, and you can't do some kind of (service)."

"I think at some point we will make a memorial for him when everyone can get together. Because there are a lot of people who loved him and who he worked with. But I thought it would be nice to have a moment to celebrate a little bit."

Since Jerry's death, many celebrities have approached Ben to share their condolences and remember their favorite moments with him. "Seinfeld"Star. And the reaction to his father's death has been incredibly moving to see for Ben.

"There are a lot of people who have come together, which has been really nice. I mean, just to feel how much he touched people, how much pleasure he gave people, because I know he would have felt good about all of this." he smiled. "If you were to ask him, like, 'Do you care about the whole aspect of show business?' He really did, but he always said, 'But what really matters to me is that my children and my children be happy. "

Ben also revealed that he had been able to be with Jerry when he died. But he noted that not everyone has that opportunity with the pandemic so prevalent right now.

"I feel very lucky to have been able to be with my dad, you know, it is not like that for so many people right now," he concluded.