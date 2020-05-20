Ben Stiller remembers the late dad Jerry Stiller chasing a stolen bike

Ben stiller appeared in the Tuesday home edition of Tonight's show and he told some of his favorite stories about his late father, Jerry stiller.
For example, the 54-year-old actor recalled the time his father helped him chase a boy who stole his bike. Ben was about 11 years old at the time, and he was dating a friend in New York's Riverside Park. According to the story, a boy asked if he could take his bike for a ride. Ben agreed, and the boy never came back. So Jerry agreed to buy Ben a second-hand bike. But when they were at the bike shop, Ben saw the boy on his bike and alerted his father.
"He started running after the boy. I ran after my dad. He chased him," he said. Zoolander star recalled. "The boy is riding the bike and he saw my dad running after him."
After a "long ride,quot;, Ben and Jerry saw the boy head to an apartment. Jerry then told his son to wait outside and went inside to confront the young man.
"Ten minutes go by and he gets out and he doesn't have the bike," Ben said. "I said, 'What's going on?' He says, 'We're going to let him keep the bike … He needs it. I'll go find you another one. "He literally let the boy keep the bike because he felt bad."
This was not the only memory Ben shared. Also said Jimmy Fallon about the time Jerry attended a fourth-grade production of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow with Ben's daughter She. After the show, Ben asked him what he thought of the performance, to which Jerry replied, "I didn't care."
"He says, 'She was amazing. She was engaged and she was shining up there. But I didn't feel like the rest of the kids were up to it,'" Ben said. "I wasn't kidding. My mother (Anne Meara) It was like, 'Jerry, what the hell are you talking about? It is a fourth grade work. "
Also, Ben recalled the time he tried LSD when he was 16 years old. the Dodgeball celeb said "it was the first and last time,quot; he took it and said "it was not a good experience,quot;.
"I got scared, I got scared and my first instinct was 'I'm going to call my parents' because every child calls their parents for LSD, right?" he said. "I guess, maybe, that speaks to our relationship as well because I felt like, well, that's where I wanted to go."
Brian Killian / WireImage
Ben's parents were in Los Angeles when they filmed an episode of Love ship. Still, he managed to grab it.
"I said, 'Dad, I took some acid' and I think his first thought was, 'Acid, like he drank battery acid' … I said no, it's LSD Ben recalled.
At first, there was a little silence.
"So the next thing he said was, 'It's going to be fine,'" Ben said. "And he started talking to me badly, even though he didn't know anything about drugs. He said, 'I know how you feel. When I was 10 years old, I smoked a cigarette from Pall Mall and was sick for two days.' And I said, 'No, this is different.'
Jerry passed away from natural causes earlier this month. He was 92 years old. Ben paid tribute to the late actor and comedian on social media.
"He was a great father and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years," he wrote while referring to his mother, who passed away in 2015. "We will miss him very much. I love you dad."
Watch the video to see Ben tell stories about his father.
