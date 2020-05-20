Ben Stiller remembers the late dad Jerry Stiller chasing a stolen bike

Ben stiller appeared in the Tuesday home edition of Tonight's show and he told some of his favorite stories about his late father, Jerry stiller.

For example, the 54-year-old actor recalled the time his father helped him chase a boy who stole his bike. Ben was about 11 years old at the time, and he was dating a friend in New York's Riverside Park. According to the story, a boy asked if he could take his bike for a ride. Ben agreed, and the boy never came back. So Jerry agreed to buy Ben a second-hand bike. But when they were at the bike shop, Ben saw the boy on his bike and alerted his father.

"He started running after the boy. I ran after my dad. He chased him," he said. Zoolander star recalled. "The boy is riding the bike and he saw my dad running after him."

After a "long ride,quot;, Ben and Jerry saw the boy head to an apartment. Jerry then told his son to wait outside and went inside to confront the young man.

"Ten minutes go by and he gets out and he doesn't have the bike," Ben said. "I said, 'What's going on?' He says, 'We're going to let him keep the bike … He needs it. I'll go find you another one. "He literally let the boy keep the bike because he felt bad."