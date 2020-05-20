Belarus Army combat drones at the 2020 military parade – Upnews Info

Respecting its traditions as a nation and not intimidated by the collective hysteria of COVID-19, Belarus held the military parade in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, according to Gabriel Alberto Bazzolo.

Belarus celebrates 75th Victory Day with a military parade where it exhibited new military and security equipment.

The army team showed two new combat drones that are locally designed and meet the Belarusian army's operational requirements.

KVADRO-1400 Drones and Soaring Tube

The Kvadro-1400 is manufactured by the Display Design Bureau, "Display,quot; Design office ", JSC is located in Vitebsk city. It was founded in 1987.

The company has specialized in engineering and production of display devices for difficult service conditions. And now he is a leader in small drones for the Belarusian army.

Kvadro-1400 mounts a pair of RPG-26 rocket launch tubes designed to defeat light armored vehicles, bunkers, and close support in urban combat.

It has a take-off weight of 35 kg, 25 minutes of operational flight, 54 km / h of maximum speed, a combat range of 5000 meters and an operating temperature range of -20º / + 35º centigrade.

In addition to adding a second barrel, the new design puts the weapons on a spin, allowing the drone to remain relatively on target after firing.

Communications, targeting, and combat systems also belong to the Display Design Bureau manufacturer, ensuring complete operational independence.

The Soaring Tube drone supported an RPG-26, 11 Kg take-off weight, 15 min of operational flight, 65 km / h top speed and a range of up to 2000 mts.

UBAK-25 – Reconnaissance and Attack Drone

The 558th Belarusian Aviation Repair Plant (ARZ) in Baranavichy developed the UHF Attack Prototype (UBAK) with a combat range of up to 25 km and modernized the multipurpose UHF "Grif-100,quot; for the use of small aviation bombs caliber and small caliber. missile

UBAK-25 is a tactical reconnaissance and attack LHC, with a single-use UAV designed to perform aerial reconnaissance and attack stationary and inactive targets: openly located workforce and easily vulnerable equipment.

The complex includes two UAVs built on the basis of the previously created 1LA-10K «Bekard-2» UAV.

The mass of the UAV is 12 kg. A highly explosive fragmentation warhead weighing 2.3 kg is found inside the fuselage of the UAV.

Orientation and capture are carried out on a television image transmitted to the UAV operator. The tactical radius of action for reconnaissance is 25 km and to achieve objectives: 10 km.

For the military looking to gain an advantage over heavy armored vehicles, the ability to fly an anti-tank drone is probably an attractive proposition. For the military who could drive armored vehicles, the prospect of small drones in the sky is just one of the growing threats to navigate.

The general trend, for anyone trying to guess infantry armaments in the next five to ten years, is that air support will be something the infantry can provide on its own.

The sky low immediately above the heads of the fighting people is a disputed space. And the armor on top of tanks, APCs, and other armored vehicles is again a weak point that can be exploited by a cunning enemy.