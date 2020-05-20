Behind the scenes secrets of "Masked Singer,quot; Marina Toybina has just been revealed

In honor of The masked singerSeason 3 finale, the show's costume designer, Marina Toybina, chatted with and answered some of our burning questions about the show.
Here is everything we learned:
one]
before The masked singer Marina built costumes for So you think you can dance, Dance world,Factor Xand the costumes of the dancers from Katy Perry's Super Bowl halftime show.
2]
Each costume takes three to four weeks to build, and usually six to seven costumes are being built at the same time.
3]
Famous contestants can choose their costumes when they sign up for the show.
4]
And if the costumes seem very specific to each celebrity, it's because they are!
5]
The masks are not as heavy as they seem, they are actually quite light.
6]
And celebrities have an initial adaptation dedicated solely to getting used to their new mask.
7]
Marina also likes that her cast of characters is as "artistically diverse,quot; as possible.
8]
Believe it or not, there have been no wardrobe malfunctions yet.
9]
On set, security is the key. Therefore, celebrities have a signal that they can give when they need to remove the masks if they get too hot.
10]
Celebrities don't actually spend that much time wearing their costumes offstage anyway.
eleven]
Some costumes, like Monster, Banana, and any mask with LED effects, even have built-in fans and fans.
12]
Contestants wear rehearsals only in their masks, just to make sure they can see through the masks and under stage lights.
13]
Celebrities don't work with hair and makeup under their costumes, but they do have the option to quickly put on makeup if they're about to be removed.
14]
Marina's favorite costumes for each season are: Season 1's Lion and Peacock, Season 2's Ladybug and Leopard, and Season 3's Swan and Robot.
fifteen.
As for Season 4, production is still in the early stages, and producers are trying to find the best way to ensure that the production talent and family are safe and healthy.
sixteen.
But marina did They reveal that season 4 costumes will be "even more interesting and different,quot; than the last three seasons.
17]
And finally, Marina hopes that her work in The masked singer He has been able to show how important costume design really is.
Be sure to watch the season finale of The masked singer tonight at 8 p.m. on Fox
TV and cinema
Receive all the best moments of pop culture and entertainment in your inbox.