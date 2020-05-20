Behind the scenes secrets of "Masked Singer,quot; Marina Toybina has just been revealed

"Sometimes people don't just support the best singer or artist. They really have their favorite costume."

In honor of The masked singerSeason 3 finale, the show's costume designer, Marina Toybina, chatted with and answered some of our burning questions about the show.

Rich Fury / Getty Images, Fox


Here is everything we learned:

one]

before The masked singer Marina built costumes for So you think you can dance, Dance world,Factor Xand the costumes of the dancers from Katy Perry's Super Bowl halftime show.

Christian Petersen / Getty Images

She told that after working so long on reality TV, she was used to time constraints and rapid change.

2]

Each costume takes three to four weeks to build, and usually six to seven costumes are being built at the same time.

Fox

Before filming, Marina typically gets a month of pre-production to work on illustrations and concepts, and then gets an additional two to three months to build each costume.

3]

Famous contestants can choose their costumes when they sign up for the show.

Fox

During these early stages, Marina meets with the show's casting director and talks about who is launching to join the show and who has already signed up. Then you can submit concepts and sketches to the talent, and they give you feedback.

4]

And if the costumes seem very specific to each celebrity, it's because they are!

Fox

Marina said: "We go and really analyze what the character is like and what [celebrities] like about it. Most of the time, they are attracted to certain things based on their personal preferences." He also explained that he will often take it "one step further,quot; and customize specific elements for each celebrity, and that way he can still keep his original work.

5]

The masks are not as heavy as they seem, they are actually quite light.

Fox

As the seasons have progressed, Marina has received feedback from celebrities and the sound team, which helped make the masks as light as possible. The masks are actually built on helmets, which helps them to join the heads of the talent. From there, they use lightweight foam to create the characteristics.

6]

And celebrities have an initial adaptation dedicated solely to getting used to their new mask.

Fox

He also explained that the first accessories are where the talent gets used to wearing the masks, plus they have the opportunity to give Marina any comments about her costumes and customizations that they want her to include.

7]

Marina also likes that her cast of characters is as "artistically diverse,quot; as possible.

Fox, Marina Toybina / Zorro

She said that during the initial stages, she and her team collaborate to "strategically determine what's best for the show," which means what kinds of characters have yet to appear on the show and what kinds of characters different demographic groups want. , like children. see. He even searched online to see what characters fans want to see.


8]

Believe it or not, there have been no wardrobe malfunctions yet.

Fox

Many minor things are fixed, like changing screens to improve sound quality. The costume team also does a great job testing the costumes so they can figure out what restrictions they may have.

9]

On set, security is the key. Therefore, celebrities have a signal that they can give when they need to remove the masks if they get too hot.

Fox

There are also backstage cooling rooms. Each contestant has specifically assigned clients who carry water bottles and fans. But because celebrities get so used to wearing their masks, Marina explained that there are rarely any overheating issues during filming.

%MINIFYHTML2400e7f03f02a7666fe69c2e157b507017%%MINIFYHTML2400e7f03f02a7666fe69c2e157b507018%

10]

Celebrities don't actually spend that much time wearing their costumes offstage anyway.

Fox

Marina explained that the masks are removed immediately after the performances. Each celebrity has their own trailer or dressing room where they wait between performances.

eleven]

Some costumes, like Monster, Banana, and any mask with LED effects, even have built-in fans and fans.

Fox, Marina Toybina / Zorro

Marina explained: "The first season was our test to see what would happen to a costume that is cylindrical. We had some problems with overheating inside. So we had to open the vents and make sure we could build fans. presentation so there are no sound effects. Now with [costumes] that allow me space to build any kind of cooling system, we incorporate it right away. "


12]

Contestants wear rehearsals only in their masks, just to make sure they can see through the masks and under stage lights.

@jojosiwa / youtube.com

If there are other last minute problems, Marina is available to fix them.

13]

Celebrities don't work with hair and makeup under their costumes, but they do have the option to quickly put on makeup if they're about to be removed.

Fox

There is a bit of prep time before a celebrity is finally unmasked. However, if they are comfortable, some celebrities don't even bother to do their hair or makeup before the reveal.

14]

Marina's favorite costumes for each season are: Season 1's Lion and Peacock, Season 2's Ladybug and Leopard, and Season 3's Swan and Robot.

Marina Toybina / Zorro, Zorro

She said that each season tries to push the limits even further, not only creating new creatures, but adding much more complexity and detail to everything they design.


fifteen.

As for Season 4, production is still in the early stages, and producers are trying to find the best way to ensure that the production talent and family are safe and healthy.

Fox

He said the team is still waiting to hear about production protocols and that their creative process is going to change a bit as it makes sure the suits meet safety standards. She said, "Right now, we really hope to start filming or start preparing in the coming months and hope to have a show by the end of the year. But unfortunately, a lot of that is out of our reach." hands now. "

sixteen.

But marina did They reveal that season 4 costumes will be "even more interesting and different,quot; than the last three seasons.

Marina Toybina / Fox, Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

He explained that they will have a more cartoonish approach and that "he is really delving into many technical aspects of the costumes that we have not yet seen."


17]

And finally, Marina hopes that her work in The masked singer He has been able to show how important costume design really is.

Fox

She said, "I really hope to see more shows, or more emphasis, on the idea of ​​costume design and how much it really affects the production images. In this case, it really is something that people fall in love with. Sometimes people not only supports the best singer or artist. They really have their favorite costume. "

Be sure to watch the season finale of The masked singer tonight at 8 p.m. on Fox

