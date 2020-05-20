BBC Studios forced to find $ 170 million in savings amid coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info

The BBC's commercial weapons are cutting costs by £ 140M ($ 172M) over the next year after the coronavirus pandemic had a negative effect on revenue.

The BBC business units mainly comprise BBC Studios, BBC Global News and the BBC Studioworks studio business, and BBC Studios accounted for almost 90% of their combined revenue of £ 1.34B last year.

In its annual plan, the BBC said that the shutdown of production and the "unprecedented" drop in global advertising have had a "significant impact" on revenue in 2020. As a result, "significant mitigation measures" are being taken. to reduce costs.

A large part of this cost reduction is because BBC Studios is not spending as much on doing shows during the shutdown, but other savings will be made by "reducing the cost base and prioritizing and staggering planned investments," the BBC said. in your Annual plan.

A BBC Studios spokeswoman declined to comment on whether this would mean job cuts, or what is meant by prioritizing investments. She said: "Mitigations primarily reflect delays in cash outflow from productions that are blocked, as well as deferrals and reductions in cash investment in projects during the year."

BBC Studios had to pause the production of 80 shows in March, including brands from brands like Top gear and EastEnders. Both shows will start filming again in the coming weeks, while BBC Studios also expects that Doctor who It can be filmed in the fall.

The blow to the BBC's commercial revenue means that people like BBC Studios will return less money to the BBC's public service, which is funded primarily by the license fee. This is in part why the BBC has said it will have to make an additional £ 125M in savings this year as part of its response to the coronavirus.