The BBC has said it is considering transforming the BBC Four into a global subscription service amid continuing uncertainty about the future of the UK television channel.

In its 76-page annual plan released on Wednesday, the BBC revealed: "We are exploring potential business opportunities for BBC Four to become a new global subscription service that brings our strengths in specialized events to the world stage."

The British broadcaster did not provide further details, but it is clear that it believes it could be valuable to add the network to BBC Studios' existing portfolio of international channels, including BBC Earth and BBC Brit. BBC Four is known for its slow television experiments. and high-end history documentaries like Lucy Worsley's real photo album.

The plans also help explain the surprising sideways move by Cassian Harrison, who this month left his role as BBC Four Channel editor to take on an attachment at BBC Studios as senior vice president of commissioning and global content services. Harrison could well play a role in shaping a global BBC Four.

But while BBC Four may be set for the world stage, it will become a diminished proposition in the UK. In the annual plan, the BBC said that "the best" of the BBC Four originals will be moved to BBC Two, and the channel will again focus on showing the station's "rich archive". In other words, the channel will be packed with more replays, confirming what sources told Up News Info last week.

The BBC, however, has denied rumors that BBC Four will be shut down. Many have suggested that it could be traded with online youth network BBC Three, which the BBC said could be restored to television today. "There are no plans to close BBC Four," said a spokeswoman.