The BBC will confirm today that it is considering reversing the decision to make its youth network BBC Three an online-only service after the runaway success of shows like Flea bag and Normal people.

The British broadcaster will put forward its idea to bring BBC Three back to television in its annual plan, a document detailing its strategic goals for the coming year, after first pinning the idea in March.

A BBC spokesperson said: "We would be wrong not to endorse a service that works better than anyone could have conceived and reach a wide audience.

"Our research suggests that there is a large audience available on linear television, so we will consider the case for restoring BBC3 as a linear channel as well as an online destination, although no decisions have been made and this will have to take into account how See habits develop during the COVID-19 crisis. "

BBC CEO Tony Hall made a call to switch BBC Three online in 2014, sparking a vocal campaign to save the channel before it finally went offline in 2016.

Hall will resign this summer, meaning the decision to restore BBC Three to television will likely be left to his successor, who could be announced as early as next month.

Any call to restore BBC Three to television will likely have an impact on BBC Four, which faces an uncertain future after the departure of its editor Cassian Harrison. Sources told Up News Info that it could be reduced to a network of replays and archives, or be replaced by BBC Three in some way.

BBC Three is in a good mood after a series of successes in recent years. His most recent success, Normal people, amassed 16.2 million views in its first seven days, propelling BBC Three to its best week since moving online in 2016.