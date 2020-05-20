Bay Area churches eager to reopen by making changes to keep worshipers safe from COVID-19 – Up News Info San Francisco

VACAVILLE (KPIX) – So far, the fight for coronavirus shelter in place between churches and the state has only produced a lot of heat. But some church leaders are now beginning to add a little light to the discussion about when they can reopen.

The Iglesia del Valle, in rural Vacaville, in Solano County, has space for some 320 faithful. So Pastor Jeremy White says he feels a little strange right now with only around 80 chairs set up to accommodate the 6-foot social distancing.

"I mean, it's a little bit different," he said, "but we have to make adjustments and keep people safe, do what we have to do."

He wants to reopen May 31, Pentecost Sunday, which commemorates the beginning of the Christian church. So they added distance markers, plexiglass shields, and on Tuesday, industrial mixing equipment was installed to create large volumes of disinfecting liquids.

In case more than 80 people show up at the church, they are creating an outdoor video viewing area complete with a barista serving coffee drinks. White says they are doing everything they can to make the church a low-risk activity.

"Our county told us that we may very well be able to open on May 31," he said. "But of course they are working with our governor and the powers above them to determine if that is going to be okay."

At Oakland's Full Gospel Church, Pastor Bob Jackson is not happy that his church is considered "nonessential," but he acknowledges that things will have to change for it to reopen.

"We're not going to go to church as usual. Forget about that … that's over! He said." And I don't think we'll do it for the coronavirus. "

The church is huge, with capacity for 4,000 people. But Pastor Jackson says they've done the math and can accommodate 900 worshipers and still maintain a 6-foot gap. He says that between that and the face masks and frequent cleanings, the church shouldn't be more dangerous than Costco.

And Alameda County may be softening a bit. Jackson says he was informed that the Cayyurch church will be allowed to keep the May 31 services outside in the parking lot, if people stay in their cars.

"That was my prayer … that we could have service and God has answered my prayer! And he has blessed us and I thank God again for Alameda County," Jackson said. "And he's blessed me with a huge parking lot!"

Churches are looking for ways to safely distance larger groups of people, but say they really have no idea how many people might show up that first day. They say it will take a while for people to feel comfortable enough to return.