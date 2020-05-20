BAE Systems wins contract to teach KC-130J aircraft new tricks – Upnews Info

BAE Systems, the maker of the weapon, has won a contract valued at up to $ 26 million for the modification and installation of electronic countermeasures on board the KC-130J aircraft.

The KC-130J is one of the most experienced aircraft in the US Army. The US is a battle-proven aerial refueling (AR) tanker that provides the refueling support required by the US Marine Corps. USA For your plane.

The Aircraft Prototype Systems Division of the United States Naval Air Warfare Center (NAWCAD) has awarded BAE Systems a privileged position on a $ 26.7 million task order to install, integrate, and test Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures Department of the Navy (DoN) (LAIRCM)) KC-130J air transport and refueling system. The advanced DoN LAIRCM missile warning system enhances the aircraft's ability and survivability by countering advanced threats from the infrared missile system.

"We understand how vital the KC-130J is to the US Navy and the US Marine Corps. And the enhanced capability the DoN LAIRCM system brings to the fight," said Pete Trainer, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems Air Force Solutions. "With more than 40 years of experience in managing complex aircraft modernization and maintenance programs, we are pleased that NAWCAD has entrusted us with integrating this system into their aircraft to ensure crew safety and protect this vital capacity."

BAE Systems' turnkey solution provides program management, inventory control, engineering support, installation and system testing of the DoN LAIRCM update. Aircraft maintenance and support activities will also be provided as needed. This is the second task order awarded to BAE Systems under the Prototype and Limited Production contract for indefinite delivery. DoN LAIRCM will be installed on up to 19 KC-130J aircraft over the next five years; The work will be carried out in Crestview, Florida, in association with Vertex Aerospace Aircraft Integration and Sustainability Division (AIS).

"The program office looks forward to working with BAE Systems at the DoN LAIRCM facility," said CAPT Steven Nassau, program manager for PMA-207 of the Naval Systems Command. “This competitive award will allow the Marine Corps to move from the government depot facility to the industry without a gap in services. It's a great reflection on the dedication of the KC-130J Mission Systems Team and the contract office. It also speaks to the flexibility of both the Navy and the industry. "