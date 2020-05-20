EXCLUSIVE: Author Jeffrey Archer has aligned himself with his first Hollywood representative. He has teamed up with veteran book agent to film Joel Gotler at IPG to buy his new best seller, Nothing riskyas well as their titles from the back list for film and television.

Archer has sold 275 million copies worldwide, in 97 countries and in 33 languages, and is the author of 27 Sunday Times # 1 best sellers. Oxford-educated, he ran the 100-yard race for Britain, and was member of parliament. But he has not been represented in Hollywood before, despite the fact that the television series were made from his novels. Not a penny more, not a penny less, Kane and Abeland First among equals.

Nothing risky will be followed this October by Hidden from view. Both focus on Scotland Yard's brilliant detective, William Warwick, as he battles a powerful criminal foe. Gotler is already bidding to make William Warwick a major television series.

"Lord Archer is a force of nature," said Gotler. “His novels are loved worldwide. I look forward to great success with the William Warwick series as well as Lord Archer's library of other best sellers. "

Archer said he was "delighted to be represented by Joel in Hollywood and to see more of my work come to life on film and television."

Archer continues to be represented by attorney Robert Benun.