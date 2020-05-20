AT,amp;T will drop misleading marketing & # 39; 5G & # 39; for non-5G networks

AT,amp;T says it will stop advertising its wireless network as "5G Evolution,quot; after a division of the Better Business Bureau determined that its language was misleading. The AT,amp;T brand network in this way is not, in fact, 5G, a new technology for fast wireless data.

While AT,amp;T and other wireless operators in the US USA Now they have started implementing true 5G wireless networks, AT,amp;T in December 2018 started talking about a "5G Evolution,quot; service that was already available in hundreds of markets, and placed a "5G E,quot; icon on the phones when they connected to the net. But it was not 5G. It was simply the existing 4G network with minor increases in speed, at least compared to the faster type of 5G networks.

Now, a division of the Better Business Bureau that regulates the advertising industry has recommended that AT,amp;T stop using the claims "5G Evolution,quot; and "5G Evolution, the first step for 5G,quot; in their marketing. Rival T-Mobile had filed a complaint about AT,amp;T language.

The panel found that this language "will trick reasonable consumers into believing that AT,amp;T is offering a 5G network."

AT,amp;T said it disagreed with the group's reasoning, but will comply with the decision. It's unclear what that means and how much AT,amp;T uses the "5G Evolution,quot; brand today in its stores and ads today. "5G Evolution,quot; is on the company's website, and AT,amp;T phones carry a "5G E,quot; icon when you connect to the 4G network. AT,amp;T spokeswoman Kate MacKinnon declined to comment on how AT,amp;T uses the "5G Evolution,quot; brand today or what it would change.

AT,amp;T has built a real 5G network since then, and says national coverage will be available this summer. But it will be a while before most consumers realize it, as so far only a few new phones have 5G capability.