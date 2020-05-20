At the end of time and space are fantastic rhythms: Blood Machines movie review

Two space men in the distant future get more than they bargained for as they chased a rogue AI to a distant planet in Blood machines, which debuts today on the Shudder streaming service.

The film is a collaboration between synthwave musician Carpenter Brut and French directors Raphaël Hernández and Savitri Joly-Gonfard (who work together under the pseudonym "Seth Ickerman,quot;). Carpenter Brut and Seth Ickerman had joined forces earlier in the music video for Brut's 2016 song "Turbo Killer," which can best be described as two competitive ritual sacrifices involving evil men and captive beauties. In the video, one ritual ritualizes in a delightfully artificial graveyard while the other does his own thing on board, get ready, a inverted crucifix shaped spaceship.

Cold. Car chases continue, synths chirp and it's all awash in the menacing kind of neon that befits an '80s tribute.

The filmmakers try to bring the same gonzo energy to their 50-minute follow-up, Blood machines, and for the most part they are successful. Sure, some of the dialogue snippets can be awkward, and what can be enjoyed as "archetypal,quot; after four minutes sometimes becomes "not very subtle,quot; when stretched too long. But these leaks do not sink the ship.

The filmmakers describe Blood machines as a sequel to "Turbo Killer,quot;, which makes as much sense as anything else in "Turbo Killer,quot;. After the success of the music video, Ickerman (the Ickermen?) Raised € 117,539 through Kickstarter, which Google says is currently $ 128,284.42. Now is when I remind you that Avengers Endgame They cost $ 356 million dollars, or approximately 3 thousand times more.

For that princely sum, Brut and the Ickermen gain interplanetary space chasing of crisp sound effects and sexy spaceships. Our two men from space (Anders Heinrichsen and Christian Erickson) follow a ruthless AI-powered spacecraft to the surface of a desolate world. When trying to destroy or recover the rebel ship (Blood machines is lazy or I don't pay much attention to it), they come across a band of scavenging witches that lead them in search of the cosmic dimension.

The themes and images return from "Turbo Killer,quot;, but the palette has swelled. The stage is completely alien; the astronauts' artificial intelligence computer looks like a golden statue of fertility that Indiana Jones has no chance of carrying; An angular spatial deformation leads to a psychedelic nebula; and the cavernous interiors recall Notre-Dame in neon light. Blood machines He does not lack ambition.

Wait … did you say it lasts 50 minutes?

Fifty minutes is a strange runtime for a modern movie. It is difficult to accumulate the energy to go to the movies when you know that an hour later you will return home with your miserable thoughts again. Conversely, 50 minutes is a great question if you're at a short film festival. You could watch 5-10 movies at the same time. And think about how smug you could be with your movie snob brothers who wasted that hour on a single screening. "Lame!" you would exhort "Lame!"

But with so many of us trapped at home, maybe now is the perfect time to Blood machines debut in Shudder. Here's the scene: You're trapped on the couch under a snoring domestic cat. A combination of spilled powder from Dr. Pepper Ten and Doritos has soldered your hand to the TV remote, but you don't have the mental energy to start a two-hour show. Maybe you should start another episode of any binge cable series that was set up in a lab to hook up the chemicals in your brain. But you decide not to: The show is starting to make your frontal lobe feel as punished as your liver. Now is the ideal time for a 50 minute session.

Glorified Music Video

Do people still use the "glorified music video,quot; as a way to criticize a movie? That's a stupid thing to say. The Raven it's a glorified music video, and it's the most radical thing out there.

The best parts of Blood machines they are the parts of the music video: the synthesizers, the chases, the inexplicable images. You know, the general WTF-edness. The non-musical parts are the weakest. Clumsy dialogue at the same time explains too much without explaining enough, and the initial confrontation between spacemen and cryptic defenders of the machine continues too long for the allegory. Blood machines clearly it is. Fairy tales move fast: there is no rest in the Three Little Pigs to ask: "Have the pigs created an infrastructure that allows the creation of bricks and can they speak?"

One of the best things about silent horror movies like Nosferatu and The fall of Usher's house is that the characters can't get out of their problems by talking. Once the nightmare begins, the conversation follows the path of the dodo. That tradition persisted, to varying degrees, in the poorly known European horror movies of the post-war era. Think of euro-cheap garbage pieces as Sigh or even The night of the demons in which the minimalist streams of dialogue in English are spared sparingly among the actors who likely learned two or three English words phonetically just before a director yelled "Action!" in Italian. Blood machines could have benefited from that.

History or resume?

To quote my colleague Nathan Matisse, short films are often made by filmmakers who are at an early stage in their careers to "act as proof of concepts, play at festivals because people who could collaborate or fund larger projects tend to attend and the goal could be a future agreement rather than the distribution of the audience. " In other words, the goal of many short films is to tell an original idea, but also to show Men in Suits that they have All the Money that you know where to put a camera, when to cut a scene and how to come. on a low budget. (Watch the excellent behind-the-scenes video that accompanies "Turbo Killer,quot; to see how small the operation the Ickermen were executing. And you can see a space demon in a gas mask check your smartphone between shots.)

So is Blood machines 50 minutes because you need 50 minutes or because the Ickermen had 50 minutes of special effects that they wanted to brag about to get funds for their next, even bigger, project? Is it the way the Ickermen say to The Suits: "Look at everything we did for $ 124,000! Imagine what we could do with double!" Maaaaaybe.

But when The Suits sees it, I hope they throw handfuls of cash at the Ickermen and everyone celebrates with a few lines of coke, which I understand is Men in Suits' primary love language. I can't wait to see what the Ickermen do with their first feature film in development, which is titled, I don't screw up,Ickerman.

Arrogance! I can not wait