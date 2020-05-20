At least 2 dead after SUV collides with gravel truck on Highway 75 in Plano – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – At least two people died after an SUV crashed into a gravel truck on Highway 75 in Plano on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

According to police, an SUV with two people inside was heading west on Highway 190 (President George Bush Turnpike) at high speed. Police said that as he approached the 75 service road, "he was unable to navigate the curve,quot; and went straight to the road.

Police said the SUV hit the driver's side of the gravel truck hauling a trailer in the southbound lanes.

Police said the gravel truck driver and an SUV occupant were pronounced dead at the scene. The other SUV occupant was expelled and taken to the hospital in unknown conditions, police said.

It is unclear which of the occupants of the SUV was the driver. The identities of the three victims have yet to be revealed.

Highway 75 remains closed as officials continue to clean up and investigate.

This is a developing story and will be updated.