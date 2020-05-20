Ashanti denies Ja Rule dating rumors: we never messed with each other

Bradley Lamb
Pop singer Ashanti shut down rumors that she and Ja Rule dated during the heyday of their careers.

"Our chemistry was very bad," he said, speaking about his connection to Ja. "We never messed around like it was never a thing."

She continued, "So we couldn't see each other for months and we'd be at an awards show and perform on stage and it would seem like we've been together all day. Sometimes we'd even be coordinated with our outfits." she added. "It's crazy to have that kind of chemistry with someone you don't have a relationship with."

