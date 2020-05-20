Artist claims to have been beaten for painting fake 50-cent murals

WENN

The Australian artist, who goes by the name of lushlux on Instagram, shares a bloody photo of his visit to the hospital after he was attacked by & # 39; 6 or 7 brains at the same time on the street & # 39; earlier this month.

An artist who has been trolling 50 cents With murals, which mix the rapper's face with other public figures, he has been attacked for his paintings. The Australian artist, who goes by the name of lushlux on Instagram, revealed on Instagram that he was hospitalized earlier this month after about 6 or 7 people beat him up on the street for his 50 Cent paintings.

lushlux spoke about the horrible experience after Fiddy commented on one of his latest jobs, which puts the "Power"star / co-creator face on Mike TysonHead. Apparently he was not happy about that, the rapper wrote in his Instagram post: "This guy needs shit, he's still doing this."

Taking Fif's comment as a joke, Lushlux replied, "Does 50 seem to want more walls?" He, however, shared that the series of paintings has taken him to the hospital. "Unfortunately, about 6 or 7 smooth brains on the street already put me in the hospital this month because of this shit," he wrote in his Instagram post on Tuesday, May 19, along with a bloody picture of his visit to the hospital. .

"I don't like to mention all the bad things I have to deal with just to paint, ha ha, you laugh, now pictures on the walls, but I guess now is an opportunity," he continued. "I constantly have to involuntarily fight people (among other crazy things you wouldn't believe even if I told you) on the street who for any reason cooked seem to feel the need to approach me on a wall and start trouble."

Although he admitted that having to deal with violence is "exhausting", he stated that "it will never prevent me from doing what 99.8% of what everyone else seems to get for the most part a hearty laugh, because they are not sociopathic pieces of s * * t ".

Upon learning of the unfortunate event that happened to Lushlux, people on the Internet engaged 50 Cent to be careful what he says. "Well, your wish came true, they beat him and beat him and sent him to the hospital. Are you happy now?" A person alerted him.

Another worried user advised the 44-year-old star: "You have to relax with your subtitles. Dude was skipped this month and admitted to the hospital because you want to cry and post the shit. Dude will be the first person to have 50 I owe them money ". Someone else echoed the sentiment: "Dude was jumped by 7 people, sad world."

lushlux has previously painted murals that combine 50 Cent with the likes of Donald trump, Taylor Swift, 6ix9ine and Post Malone. Despite his warnings to Lushlux, the fact that Fif has posted photos of the murals to his account shows that he appreciates the artist's talent and works.