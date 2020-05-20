Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis in talks to do the spin-off & # 39; True Lies & # 39;

WENN

The original stars of the 1994 action film, who played husbands Harry and Helen Tasker, are said to have recurring roles in the first season of the Disney + series.

Arnold schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis reportedly in talks to reprise their roles in "True Lies"for a TV spin-off.

The stars, who played husband and wife in the 1994 action movie, have been circling a Disney + series inspired by the James Cameron movie in recent months and, according to the entertainment news website We Got This Covered, they will have recurring roles on the first show. season, but they are not expected to lead the cast.

The film followed a secret agent who allows his wife to participate in a spy mission after he fears that she is having an affair.

The news comes after "Terminator Salvation"Director McG revealed last year (19) that he was involved in a planned television series.

Curtis previously shot down rumors of a production sequel, insisting that it would not be appropriate to counterfeit terrorism in the wake of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

"I don't think we can do another 'real lie' after 9/11," he shared during a 2019 press conference. "This was before 9/11 … we could mock terrorism because it was so outrageous."

But she confessed that the role was a favorite of her career.

"True Lies & # 39; is a perfect combination of everything that would do well in every way," he shared. "It was just a perfect canvas. It was such a giant telescope and Jim (Cameron) hired me, wrote it for me … he just let me do what I do."

The news comes when Curtis and his Comet Pictures associates sign a three-year deal with the bosses at the Blumhouse horror film studio. Among the projects that are already in production is the thriller "Mother Nature"