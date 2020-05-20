Ariana Grande reflects on the Manchester bombing 3 years later

As the third anniversary of the Manchester Arena bombing approaches, Ariana Grande he is keeping those affected close to his heart.

On May 22, 2017, 22 people died and hundreds more were injured after a terrorist detonated a bomb as fans left the pop star's concert. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Grande shared a message of solidarity.

"I want to take a moment to acknowledge and send my love to all who feel the sadness and the tremendous heaviness of the anniversary that is coming this week. Not a day goes by that this does not affect you or all of us. I will think of you all week and weekend, "he wrote.

"My heart, thoughts, prayers are always with you."

Last summer, Ariana returned to Manchester to headline the UK City Pride Festival.