Ariana Grande reflects on the Manchester bombing 3 years later

As the third anniversary of the Manchester Arena bombing approaches, Ariana Grande he is keeping those affected close to his heart.
On May 22, 2017, 22 people died and hundreds more were injured after a terrorist detonated a bomb as fans left the pop star's concert. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Grande shared a message of solidarity.
"I want to take a moment to acknowledge and send my love to all who feel the sadness and the tremendous heaviness of the anniversary that is coming this week. Not a day goes by that this does not affect you or all of us. I will think of you all week and weekend, "he wrote.
"My heart, thoughts, prayers are always with you."
Last summer, Ariana returned to Manchester to headline the UK City Pride Festival.
It was the first time he performed there as he co-organized a massive charity concert honoring the victims and survivors of the attack.
Ariana Grande / Instagram
Over the years, Ariana has publicly commemorated the tragedy in many ways.
In a letter written by the singer to her Dangerous woman Documentary series, Ariana said in part, "When something so opposite and so poisonous occurs in your world that it is supposed to be anything but that … It is shocking and heartbreaking in a way that it seems impossible to fully recover."
"The spirit of the Manchester people, the families affected by this horrible tragedy, and my admirers around the world have permanently impacted us for the rest of our lives," Grande wrote in her letter.
"His love, strength, and unity showed me, my team, my dancers, the band, and the entire team that they would not be defeated. Continue through the most terrifying and saddest moments. Do not let hatred win. But instead, love as strong as possible, and appreciate every moment. The people of Manchester were able to change an event that portrayed the worst of humanity into one that portrayed the most beautiful of humanity. "
