Are restaurants responsible if customers and staff obtain COVID-19? – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – With the reopening of many Minnesota bars and restaurants on June 1 amid the pandemic, legal questions arise about a company's responsibility to keep everyone involved safe and healthy.

Up News Info asked attorney Joe Tamburino this question: Could a restaurant be held responsible if a client or staff member becomes ill with COVID-19?

Tamburino says that restaurants, like all companies, have a duty to care for their customers. He believes that if restaurants follow the new safety guidelines, they should be immune to most lawsuits alleging that customers contracted COVID-19 while eating there.

"How are you going to show that you got it from the restaurant? Maybe you got it from your date, maybe the Uber driver, maybe at work, maybe someone you used a public toilet next to. It's going to be really difficult to test, "said Tamburino.

He says people should understand that they also take some risk when going to a restaurant during a pandemic.

