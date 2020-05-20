Applications Open For $ 125 Million Aid Program Aimed At Helping Undocumented Immigrants Suffer From A Coronavirus Pandemic – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Applications are now being accepted for a $ 125 million state program to help undocumented immigrants who do not qualify for federal aid, but who have been severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Flori, a Guatemalan immigrant, has two children and has been without a job since the pandemic.

"Right now, we live in a place that is not our country," he said in Spanish. "Our house is in a different country and we have to pay expenses like rent and food."

Flori is just one of the thousands who have been trying to apply for the program.

"Until now, thousands of people have been calling, which only highlights the demand for need," said Alexandra Morales, policy manager for CARECEN, the Central American Resource Center.

Morales said that to qualify for a payment, applicants must be undocumented and over the age of 18 and must not qualify for any type of federal aid.

"And third, the person must have faced a challenge due to the coronavirus, for example, they lost their job, fell ill to COVID-19, or are caring for someone who has become ill," he said.

The program will provide a one-time benefit of $ 500 per adult or $ 1,000 per household and is expected to help 150,000 immigrants.

And while critics of the program say the state should use the money to help American taxpayers and to get the economy back on track, Morales said this money is so vital to recovery.

"We cannot ignore that many of our immigrant communities continue to pay their taxes, whether they benefit from the programs or not," he said. "Therefore, as a result, if we are looking at the plan and the recovery of our economy, we cannot forget and also exclude these groups."

You can find information on how to apply and frequently asked questions on the state's website. Applications will be accepted through June 30, and those who qualify for the program will receive the money in a matter of days.