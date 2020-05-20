Apple Releases iOS 13.5 with Face Tracking API and Face ID Updates – BGR

iOS 13.5 and iPadOS 13.5 are now available for public download after an extensive beta testing period.

iOS 13.5 brings a variety of new features and changes, including the Exposure Notification API, improvements for Face ID, and new options in Group FaceTime and Medical ID.

If you wear a mask while trying to unlock your iPhone or authenticate a purchase with Face ID, iOS 13.5 simplifies the process and opens the passcode field more quickly.

Just a few days after the iOS 13.5 gold master version began rolling out to developers, Apple released the final version of the update to the public. iOS 13.5 and iPadOS 13.5 are now available to everyone with an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch, and they bring a variety of new features and changes, including the Exposure Notification API that developers can use to create contact tracking apps. to track the spread of the new coronavirus.

iOS 13.5 also includes a "simplified unlock process for Face ID devices when wearing a face mask." Hereafter, the password field will automatically appear if you swipe up on the lock screen while wearing a mask. This also works as long as you are prompted to authenticate with Face ID in App Store, Apple Books, Apple Pay, iTunes and other apps.

Other changes include an "option to control automatic prominence in group FaceTime calls so that video tiles don't resize when a participant speaks,quot; and an "option to automatically share health information and other essential information from their medical ID with emergency services when you make an emergency call. "

If you're wondering if your device is compatible with iOS 13.5 or iPadOS 13.5 or not, we put together a full list below containing all compatible devices. If your device is on, you can continue:

iPhone SE 2nd generation

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

12.9-inch iPad Pro 3rd Generation

Second-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro

First generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad Air 3rd generation

iPad Air 2

iPad 6th generation

iPad 5th generation

iPad mini 5th generation

iPad mini 4

iPod touch 7th generation

As we're sure you already know, installing a new iOS or iPadOS update on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch couldn't be easier. Just navigate to Configurations > general > Software update and then tap "Download and install,quot; at the bottom of that page. If you want, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to a computer. Regardless of which method you choose, just be sure to back up your device before installing the update.

Image Source: Apple Inc.